BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A North Idaho man convicted in the death of his wife more than 15 years ago is expected to face sentencing on Tuesday.

Stephen Lott’s sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. in Sandpoint.

Lott entered an Alford plea in July to amended charges of voluntary manslaughter and failing to report a death, according to Idaho court records.

Under the terms of the plea, Lott did not admit wrongdoing but conceded he could be convicted if the case went before a jury. The pleas, though, will not be regarded different than guilty pleas during his sentencing.

Christine Lott, 34, went missing in March 2004 while living in Priest Lake. She had three kids.

Lott reported her missing but her body was not found until February 2016 – 12 years after the missing persons report. A shed hunter found what appeared to be human remains in the woods off Forest Service Road 499 in Kootenai County.

Investigators were then able to piece together the case against Lott after the body was found.

During the investigation, detectives said Stephen became the primary person of interest in Christine’s disappearance. Multiple interviews were conducted with Stephen and other witnesses. Over the years, detectives continued to explore leads and searched suspected areas in the county for Christine’s remains.

RELATED: Body of woman missing since 2004 found in Kootenai County

Two years after her body was found, police found a note that Lott had written to his family saying that her wife took her own life. But that is different than what he told police in 2004, which helped them get a warrant for his arrest.

On June 19, 2018, Lott was arrested in Murfeesboro, Tennessee, on a warrant out of Bonner County. He was taken back to Bonner County on July 3 and made his first court appearance a short time later.

In the years after the murder, Lott remarried and his now wife said she is shocked by what’s happened in the past year-and-a-half.

"He had told me whenever he and I first met that Christine had disappeared with one of her friends, and that was it. That's all I was ever told," Laura Lott said.

Laura Lott added that her heart breaks for Christine’s relatives.

"I'm very sympathetic. I feel sorry that they've lost their daughter. I can't imagine what it's like to be searching for your daughter for 14 years," she said.

RELATED: Husband of Priest River woman who went missing in 2004 arrested for murder

RELATED: 'Shock and heartbreak' | Wife of Bonner Co. murder suspect says she never saw any red flags