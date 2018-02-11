SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was arrested Thursday after stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the hand, according to Spokane Police.

Deputies arrested Jennaffer Townley, 48, after she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the hand after an argument at Lincoln Park. Police said the victim had minor injuries to his hand.

Officers were called to 2221 S Southeast Blvd. where the victim described the suspect and told police which way she ran.

Minutes later, deputies located Townley in front of the Rock Cliff Apartments at S Southeast Blvd and Rockwood Blvd. Officers found her still holding a large blade knife.

Townley was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second degree assault.

Spokane Police said the incident highlighted dangers of continued domestic abuse. If you are in an abusive relationship, SPD encourages you to utilizes the resources at the YWCA. YWCA is located at 930 N. Monroe St. and they are also available 24 hours at 509-326-2255.

© 2018 KREM