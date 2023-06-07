Possible wanted child sex assault suspect found dead after standoff with Spokane Valley police

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says deputies will remain on scene as the investigation continues.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police are investigating a residence on North Long Road after engaging in a SWAT standoff with a wanted suspect.

At this time, the suspect in the standoff has been found dead.

According to Spokane Valley Police, a drone was sent into the home to look for the suspect. SWAT team members entered soon after before finding the suspect's body, who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office contacted Spokane County about a possible wanted child sex assault suspect.

When deputies arrived on scene around 7:30 p.m., they heard a loud noise believed to be a gunshot. Deputies will remain at the home as the investigation continues.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

