Spokane police searching for robbery suspect in Wellesley, North Cook area

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are in pursuit of a robbery suspect who shoplifted and attacked an employee at a local Ace Hardware store.

According to police, the suspect got into an altercation with an employee while shoplifting at the store. The suspect fled on foot. This is not the first time the suspect has attempted to shoplift at this Ace Hardware.

The employee only suffered minor injuries and was treated by medical professionals. Spokane police are currently in pursuit of the suspect and are searching in the Wellesley and North Cook area.