SPOKANE, Wash. — Six officers with the Spokane Police Department are in quarantine after arresting a man with COVID-19 who refuses to self-isolate.

The man has been arrested twice in five days, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

Officers first responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the area of Longfellow Avenue and Ash Street at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20. The caller said the car had been parked and running since 11 p.m.

Preuninger said officers found a man passed out in a running Toyota Avalon slumped over the wheel.

When officers woke the driver, he had no idea where he was and said he had drank a fifth of whiskey. He was placed under arrest for DUI/Vehicle Physical Control and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Corrections staff later contacted the police department after they discovered that the man had tested positive for coronavirus prior to his arrest, Preuninger said.

On Monday, May 25, police again saw a Toyota Avalon occupied by six people driving downtown with no taillights. An investigation determined that the driver's blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit and he was arrested for DUI, Preuninger said.

After his arrest, the driver told officers that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was supposed to be in quarantine until the end of this week.

Those who test positive for coronavirus, and people who are considered close contacts, are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

All six officers who came into contact with the man are under self-quarantine. None of the officers appear symptomatic at this time, but the department is acting out of an abundance of caution.

