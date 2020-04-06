SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: The above video contains explicit language and may be graphic for some viewers.

The Spokane Police Department is investigating a March arrest for which body camera footage shows an officer kneeling on the head and neck area of the suspect.

According to Spokane Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys, a March 2 arrest is being investigated by the department over concerns of the officers using a "prone cuffing technique." Body camera footage shows officers kneeling on the suspect, who says his name is "Cory", including one officer kneeling with their knee on the suspect's neck and head area.

Over the last week, protests have taken place across the country and here in Spokane over the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

The footage, which the department released after "community concern," shows five officers arresting a man in Riverfront Park. The suspect can be heard saying he is in pain and says he is having trouble breathing multiple times.

At one point the man says, "Why are you doing it like that? You could have been way more gentle."

The arrest happened after a park ranger called for assistance and was "heard stating he was fighting with the subject," according to Humphreys. The park ranger "continued to have trouble handling the subject," according to Humphreys.

According to Humphreys, the "prone cuffing" technique took place for about a minute and claims that the officer re-positioned his stance to take pressure off the suspect's neck after being asked.

Spokane police didn't release what started the confrontation or what crime the suspect had committed that led to the initial arrest.

The suspect can be seen bleeding from his elbow. More body camera footage of the arrest can be found on the Spokane Police Department's Vimeo page.

