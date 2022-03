According to Police, the suspect fled in an RV after committing a robbery and assaulting an employee at a 7-Eleven.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene on North Oak and West York surrounding an RV with the suspect supposedly inside.

According to police, the suspect committed a robbery at a 7-Eleven with a baseball bat and assaulted an employee before fleeing in an RV. Police said that no one was seriously injured in the robbery.

I’m now at a SWAT standoff near Oak and York. Police believe a person in the RV tried to rob a 7 Eleven with a baseball bat and assaulted an employee. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/OhXLcAFEHp — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleSimchuk) March 15, 2022

No arrests have been made at this time.