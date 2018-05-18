SPOKANE, Wash.—Spokane law enforcement is searching for a 47-year-old man they consider armed and dangerous after investigating a shooting Thursday.

Spokane Police Department officials said Christopher Felch fired a firearm at two men at an apartment complex in West Central Spokane.

One man was hit in the foot, but there were no other injuries reported, according to SPD officials.

Reports said Felch was a convicted felon with a history of violent behavior. He was involved in an officer involved shooting in 2004, according to SPD officials.

SPD authorities said that if anyone sees Felch they should call 911 immediately.

.@SpokanePD is searching for this man, Christopher Felch. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information, who has not spoken with detectives, is asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/YUu1eigDXE — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) May 18, 2018

