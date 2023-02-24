Police activity near Garland and Perry related to suspicious death investigation

Roads are currently closed from Morton to Perry on Garland.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are surrounding a house at the corner of East Garland Avenue and North Perry Street. According to police, the standoff is related to a suspicious death investigation out of Elk.

According to Spokane police, the suspicious death occurred near East Laurel Road and North Conklin in Elk. Police did not confirm whether the suspicious death is a murder.

Currently, KREM 2 does not know how many people may be involved in the standoff or how those involved are related to the suspicious death investigation, but police said the scene is very active.

Police are surrounding a house at the corner of Perry and Garland. I can hear police saying on a loud speaker “come out, we have a search warrant”



Roads are closed from Morton to Perry on Garland @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/wKoUVxceSp — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) February 24, 2023

