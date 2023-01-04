Former Spokane County worker sentenced to 366 days in prison for theft

Ackerman was employed as a liability claims tech and reportedly stole $1.38 million from Spokane County over the span of a decade.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County worker was sentenced to serve prison time and repay $1.38 in stolen public funds on Wednesday.

Rhonda Sue Ackerman was employed as a liability claims tech and reportedly stole $1.38 million from Spokane County over the span of a decade. According to prosecutors, she filed dozens of fake claims over that time and directed the claimants, who were mostly relatives or friends of her son, to cash the checks and give the majority of the funds to her.

Ackerman pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft in Oct. 2022 after her fraud scheme was identified by an uncashed check for $8,963.45.

The uncashed check prompted an internal investigation and a follow-up investigation by the Washington State Auditor, as well as criminal investigations by the Spokane Police Department and Attorney General's Office.

Ackerman acquired 45 "claimants" that she knew and gave them each $100 to $200 to cash each check. She gave her son $100 to $300 for accompanying his friends to the bank.

According to charging documents, Ackerman spent the money on gambling, new cars and nice gifts.

On Wednesday, Judge Raymond Clary sentenced her to one year and one day in prison on top of full restitution.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson who was prosecuting the case said, “Justice was done today, Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. ” “This prosecution sends an important message: My prosecutors and I will hold those who engage in public corruption accountable."

