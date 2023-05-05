Suspect in Glenrose Road shootout released from hospital, booked into jail

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Jeremy M. Bausch, was released from the hospital and booked into the Spokane County Jail on Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of shooting at sheriff's deputies during a tense standoff in Moran Prairie last month is out of the hospital and in jail, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

Investigators said the incident involved a man with declining mental health who threatened to kill his mother, before eventually firing at deputies. The man, who police have identified as 49-year-old Jeremy M. Bausch, was taken to the hospital after the incident but was released on Friday and booked into the Spokane County Jail for multiple charges.

Deputies developed probable cause to charge Bausch with second-degree robbery, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of second-degree assault before the deputy shooting happened. He is currently being held on a $2 million bond.

The incident began on the night of Wednesday, April 12, when deputies were called by mental health professionals. SCSO said the man, later identified as Bausch, had been involved in an argument with his mother, where he threatened to “blow her head off." Deputies were told Bausch was known to have a handgun and was in declining mental health.

Deputies went to the house but say Bausch did not believe they were law enforcement. When one deputy used a flashlight to show his uniform, they say he pulled out a pistol and pointed it at them.

"With the victim at a safe location, no one else inside the house, and no indication the suspect had any intent to leave the home and harm anyone else, the decision was made to leave the suspect inside his home to de-escalate the situation and not force a potentially deadly encounter," SCSO said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for two counts of second-degree assault, with probable cause to add second-degree robbery. A judge also granted a search warrant for the house.

The sheriff's office assigned a surveillance team to the house. On Thursday night, Bausch allegedly left the house and drove to a nearby Safeway. Deputies say the man "caused a disturbance" at the store and "threatened to harm other victims."

SCSO made the decision to try and stop Bausch before he could return home. The sheriff's office reports at 6:15 p.m. investigators called for emergency backup and shortly afterward shots were fired between Bausch and deputies.

During the gunfire, Bausch managed to make it back inside his house.

As deputies surrounded the house, SCSO sent out an emergency alert asking people nearby to shelter in place. They also had to block a large stretch of 57th and Glenrose, as members of the SWAT team tried to get Bausch to surrender.

Forty-plus law enforcement vehicles were stationed around Bausch's home. with a helicopter flying overhead.

After several hours, SWAT members went into the house and made contact with the man. Deputies used "chemical irritants" which caused Bausch to leave the house. Deputies said the man remained uncooperative and a Taser was used to take him into custody.

Bausch was then taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being released and taken to jail on Friday.

