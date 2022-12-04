Active police scene reported on North Morton and East Illinois near Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement was involved in a shootout with a suspect in the Logan neighborhood near Gonzaga University.
Spokane Police Department (SPD) said the suspect may be armed and dangerous. They're asking people to stay away from the area at this time.
The shooting was originally reported around 12:50 p.m. and was reported on North Morton Street and East Illinois Avenue. A suspect on the scene fled after exchanging gunfire with authorities.
According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the man is currently on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.
KREM 2 news crews on the scene report that police are asking nearby homeowners over loudspeaker to shelter in place. They also report seeing K-9 units on the scene and a drone flying over the neighborhood.
SPD is asking people to avoid the area while they look for the suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
