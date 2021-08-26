14-year-old arrested after allegedly exchanging gunfire with teen outside Seattle school

Seattle police said two teenagers exchanged gunfire outside of Aki Kurose Middle School Thursday evening.

SEATTLE — A 14-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly exchanging gunfire with a 17-year-old outside a south Seattle middle school Thursday evening.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. outside Aki Kurose Middle School in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders gave the 17-year-old first aid, and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police believe, based on witness accounts and evidence found at the scene, the 17-year-old was sitting on the steps of the middle school when the 14-year-old approached him, and the two teenagers exchanged gunfire.

The 14-year-old ran from the scene, but SPD said he was found hiding in a yard nearby. A police K9 responded to the shooting and found a gun the 14-year-old threw into some bushes as he ran from the scene, SPD said.

The 14-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.