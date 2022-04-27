Sergeants accused of stealing thousands of rounds of ammunition from Fairchild

The Sergeants are alleged to have stolen thousands of rounds of ammunition from Fairchild Air Force Base according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — Two United States Air Force Staff Sergeants have been arrested, accused of a scheme to steal ammunition at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County.

United States Air Force Staff Sergeants John I. Sanger and Eric A. Eagleton were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit theft of government property, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

Sanger, Eagleton, and other conspirators are alleged to have stolen thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to charging documents. They are also accused of falsifying records at Fairchild Air Force Base to conceal the theft.

“As the U.S. Attorney, I will not tolerate any abuse of trust by those charged with protecting our great Nation and community,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a written statement. “So many of those who serve at Fairchild Air Force Base are career public servants who sacrifice their time, energy, and even their lives to keep America safe. When individuals put their own interests ahead of others and abuse the public trust, those individuals dishonor the countless public servants who dedicate their lives to government and military service.”

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Seattle Field Office, Inland Northwest Joint Terrorism Task Force (“INJTTF”), and the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI).