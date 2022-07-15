Killer of Seattle's 'Tuba Man' arrested after being shot, fleeing hospital in a gown

Billy Chambers, 29, was found hiding naked in a dumpster after police learned he had a warrant for escaping community custody.

SEATTLE — A man who was shot in Seattle's Central District and later fled the hospital to avoid being arrested for a felony warrant on July 14 was previously convicted for the killing of a well-known street musician in 2008.

Billy Chambers, 29, was found hiding naked in a dumpster after police learned he had a warrant for escaping community custody.

Around 3:30 p.m., people reported hearing shots fired near 27th Avenue and East Spring Street. Police found approximately 20 shell casings. Witnesses told police multiple cars fled the area, including a red BMW.

A few minutes later, police were called to the scene of a crash involving the BMW at 17th Avenue and East Madison Street. The driver, later identified as Chambers, told a witness he was shot.

Another vehicle picked up Chambers, dropping him off at a hospital on First Hill.

Detectives found two firearms while collecting evidence at the two scenes and went to interview Chambers – whose identity remained unknown at the time.

According to Seattle police, Chambers was uncooperative and lied about his name. However, he was eventually identified.

Chambers ran from the hospital on foot in his hospital gown. Moments later, a witness told officers she saw a naked man running down the block.

Police found Chambers in a dumpster.

Chambers waived his right to appear in court on July 15. Bail was not argued.

Another court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 16.

Killing of Seattle's 'Tuba Man'

In 2008, 53-year-old Edward McMichael, a street musician known to Seattle sports fans for playing the tuba and wearing funny hats, was robbed and beaten to death.

Chambers and another suspect, both 15 at the time, were arrested.

In 2011, Chambers, then 18, was once again arrested after a disturbance on a King County Metro bus. According to previous reports, a bus driver at Northgate called for help after Chambers refused to pay the fare and stopped the bus from pulling away by standing in the door.

As deputies were arresting Chambers, he bragged about who he was, former Sheriff John Urquhart said at the time.

Urquhart said Chambers told deputies he was "one of the people that stomped the tuba man to death."

Chambers served three months in 2009 after being convicted of manslaughter in McMichael's death.