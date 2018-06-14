SPOKANE, Wash.-- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Spokane County Jail on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, officials responded to a possible assault at the jail. Officials say that an inmate requested to move to another cell because his cellmate was acting "crazy".

Authorities say that the other inmate was found lying face down on his bunk, not moving. Medical attention was called, but the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that the investigation suggests the inmate may have experienced a medical emergency, but there is not enough information at the moment to confirm.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an investigation into the inmate's cause of death. They said that it may take several weeks or months if they conduct toxicology tests.

The investigation is still ongoing.

According to the @SpokaneSheriff, an inmate requested to be moved into a different cell because his cellmate was acting “crazy.” As the requesting inmate began the move, the correctional officer noticed the other inmate was not moving and face down. @KREM2 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) June 14, 2018

.@SpokaneSheriff says, “Preliminary information gained during the investigation indicates the inmate may have experienced a medical emergency, but nothing at this early stage of the investigation has been ruled out.” @KREM2 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) June 14, 2018

The Spokane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an investigation into the inmate’s cause and manner of death. This could take several weeks or months according to @SpokaneSheriff. @KREM2 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) June 14, 2018

© 2018 KREM