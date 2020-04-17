RATHDRUM, Idaho — Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman on Thursday who is suspected of murdering her newborn baby.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Rathdrum Police Department requested that the sheriff's office handle a possible homicide case involving the death of a newborn baby.

According to the sheriff's office, Major Crimes detectives were told that a 22-year-old woman and a dead baby were taken to Kootenai Health by another woman.

Evidence showed that the baby may have been alive at birth and its mother was responsible for the death, the sheriff's office said.

Following the investigation, evidence collected from a home and the hospital, interviews, and an autopsy, detectives obtained an arrested warrant for 22-year-old Elizabeth B. Keyes of Rathdrum.

She was booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday for one count of first-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office.

Elizabeth B. Keyes mugshot

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office will not release further information at this time.

