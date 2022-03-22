Mother, teen arrested for drive-by shooting in North Spokane

No injuries or deaths were reported, but the house and a car parked on the street suffered damage in the shooting.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A mother and her teenage son were arrested last Thursday night, March 17, after committing a drive-by shooting in the North Spokane region, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. when officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the area of 5300 N. Stevens. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), residents reported that a vehicle drove by their house two separate times while shooting out of the vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene and began an investigation. No injuries or deaths were reported, but the house and a car parked on the street were damaged in the shooting.

Through their investigation, officers were able to determine that there was an ongoing conflict between the victims and the occupants of a house in the 2400 block of N. Hogan. Once officers arrived, they located the suspect's vehicle in the driveway.

Police witnessed several people get into the car and leave the address. SPD conducted a stop of the car and removed seven people, with most of them being juveniles.

SPD was able to obtain numerous items of evidence from the car, including a handgun from the backpack of a 15-year-old.

The 15-year-old was later taken into custody for unlawful possession of a firearm. After this, probable cause was developed to charge the adult driving the vehicle, a 36-year-old woman, for a drive-by shooting and reckless endangerment. SPD confirmed that the woman was the mother of some of the juveniles in the car.