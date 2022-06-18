Matt Shea denies church connection to hate group members arrested in Coeur d'Alene

Former Washington state legislator Matt Shea denies any connection to the two men arrested with the white nationalist group that planned to riot in Coeur d'Alene.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Last weekend, Coeur d'Alene Police arrested 31 men from the back of a U-Haul. Police said the group planned a potentially violent riot near a Pride celebration event. Two of the men arrested have ties to Spokane, and Shea.

They are Mishael and Josiah Buster.

Shea was expelled from the State Republican Caucus after an investigation found he committed acts of domestic terrorism. He later started a church called "On Fire Ministries" in Spokane and is the pastor there.

In a live stream of a December 2021 church service, Shea calls Matt and Mishael Buster on stage for announcements.

But in Shea's podcast posted on the church's Facebook page on Wednesday, he claims Matt Buster and his sons, Mishael and Josiah, are not part of his church.

"Matt Buster is not part of On Fire Ministries leadership in any capacity," Shea said. "But Matt Buster is a brother in Christ, and we do not judge him for the actions of his sons. Josiah Buster and Michelle Buster do not attend on Fire Ministries. Patriot front is in no way affiliated with on Fire Ministries."