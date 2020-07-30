Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Spokane Valley stabbing

No arrests have been made, but authorities with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a male suspect.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Spokane Valley that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday morning.

Mark Gregory, a spokesperson for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, said the stabbing happened during a fight in the 2700 block of North Cherry Street. The area is near Mirabeau Park.

Gregory said the initial call came in at about 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.

No arrests have been made, but authorities are searching for a male suspect, Gregory said. A helicopter was involved in the search on Thursday morning but it is no longer in the air, according to KREM photojournalist Nathan Brand.

Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public, Gregory said.

The block of North Cherry Street where the stabbing happened is closed while Major Crimes detectives and a forensics team investigate the scene.