Man found guilty of robbery and promoting prostitution after two years of investigations

35-year-old Avery L. Loring has eight previous felony convictions for first-degree robbery and four prior felony convictions for second-degree assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After a week-long trial, 35-year-old Aver L. Loring was convicted by a jury for first-degree robbery and second-degree promotion of prostitution.

According to a press release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, this is Loring's third violent felony conviction, making him possibly eligible for a third strike.

Loring's crimes can be traced back to the fall of 2020, when he assaulted a woman and then pushed her out of a vehicle in west Spokane County. SCSO deputies determined that Loring had brought the woman to Spokane with the intent to advance and profit from her prostitution.

According to SCSO, the victim told Loring that she no longer wanted to attempt to have sex for money. Upset, Loring committed the assault. The victim told deputies that Loring had pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot her before stealing her money and pushing her out of the vehicle. Loring left the woman with her two children, who had both witnessed the assault.

Through a follow-up investigation, SCSO detectives developed probable cause to arrest Loring for first-degree robbery and second-degree promotion of prostitution.

After learning that Loring had returned to the Spokane area, SCSO detectives and the FBI Spokane Exploited Children and Human Trafficking Task Force were able to locate and arrest Loring in February of 2022.

According to SCSO, Loring has eight previous felony convictions for first-degree robbery and four prior felony convictions for second-degree assault.