Man arrested by Spokane Valley Police for alleged violent sexual assaults of two women

Jackson Parit is accused of multiple violent offenses, including rape and assault. Investigators are now asking other potential victims to come forward.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have been assaulted by a man they believe is responsible for violently attacking two different women in the last year.

23-year-old Jackson Parit was arrested on several felony charges, including rape and sexual assault. Parit is a recent graduate of Cornell University and has been in Spokane since 2018, according to court documents.

The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) released pictures of the suspect and his car in hopes of speaking with anyone who had a similar, unreported encounter with him. The request comes after Parit was accused of raping two women last April.

"Due to the similar and random nature of these sexual assaults, including the locations, the vehicle used, and the facts of how they occurred, we are releasing photos of Parit with the belief people may have had similar contact with Parit and may not have been victimized or may not have reported the incidents to law enforcement," SVPD said.

In April 2022, the Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit (SAU) received a call from a woman stating she was sexually assaulted by Parit. She told investigators they met at a gas station late at night on April 14, 2022. She told police she accepted an offer to hang out but told him she didn't want to do anything else.

The victim told investigators Parit brought her to his apartment in his silver 2012 Chevrolet Equinox. She admitted to using drugs with him but said she didn't want to go inside his house. Parit reportedly offered the victim food, clean clothes and a shower if she came inside, so she did.

After some time, Parit allegedly became aggressive. The victim tried to stop him but said Parit started hitting and choking her. She told investigators she tried to calm Parit down, but the suspect pulled her back. She eventually escaped, screaming for help. Shortly after, police made contact with her.

Deputies said they saw similarities in another sexual assault case from earlier that month.

Another victim said Parit assaulted her on April 9, 2022, after meeting him in a convenience store. She told police she asked Parit to buy her some cigarettes, but he said he didn't have his ID. The suspect convinced her he knew a place that sold cigarettes without ID, so she agreed to go there with him.

Instead of taking her to the Valley, the victim told police he drove them to a park, where he locked the doors and began assaulting her. The victim tried to fight back but said Parit hit her in the head several times, knocking her out.

After the assault, the victim said Parit dropped her off at a gas station. She went inside the store, where several people noticed she was hurt and began to help her. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After collecting evidence from both cases, SAU noted similarities between the two cases and connected Parit as the suspect. DNA evidence from both women also linked Parit back to both cases, according to investigators.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail in March of this year. He is charged with first and second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation and harassment.

Parit's bond is set at $150,000.

Anyone who has information on either case is urged to call SAU Detective B. Schmidt at 509-477-3200, reference number 22-10043303.

