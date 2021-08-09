An Idaho couple charged with murder in the deaths of two children are due in court Wednesday.

Both Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell will appear before Judge Steven Boyce at 1:30 p.m.

Vallow, who was declared mentally incompetent to face the charges of killing 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, is currently being held in a mental health facility. Boyce has asked lawyers to present a progress report on how the defendant is being treated and the current status of her mental condition.

Idaho does not have a so-called insanity defense: Someone ruled mentally unfit is typically held in jail, the state hospital, or an Idaho Department of Correction facility where they receive treatment for their mental health issues.

If, over the course of that treatment, evaluators decide a suspect has regained competency, the case will move forward to trial.

Both Daybell and Vallow are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft, and insurance fraud. The remains of the two children were unearthed from Daybell's property in Fremont County in June 2020. Daybell is also accused of murdering his late wife Tammy Daybell, who was found dead in their shared home weeks before his marriage to Vallow.

Daybell is set for trial in November; Vallow's trial date will hinge on when her competency is considered restored.

The hearing will be streamed live in this story.