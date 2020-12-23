'More horrifying than anything': JJ Vallow's Grandmother vows to get justice for her murdered grandson

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found dead on their step-father's Idaho property last June. JJ's Grandmother spoke to Elle Magazine about the investigation.

IDAHO, USA — Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of J.J. Vallow, spoke to Elle Magazine about her experience during the search for her grandson and her efforts to find justice for him after he was found dead on his step-father's Idaho property last June.

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were reported missing in November of 2019. Their mother Lori Vallow and step-father Chad Daybell refused to cooperate with the investigation. After a months long search, J.J. and Tylee's bodies were found buried near Daybell's property in Rexburg Idaho.

At the beginning of the investigation, Woodcock said she had hope that J.J. was still alive. She even bought a Christmas present for him in case he was home in time for the holiday. However, it would be seven months before his family would get answers.

Woodcock said she thought not knowing what happened to J.J. was the worst part of his disappearance, but after finding out what happened to her grandson, she told the magazine that's no longer true.

"What happened to Tylee and J.J. was so horrific, so evil, that some days it still doesn't seem real," Woodcock said.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow remain in custody on $1 million bonds. Both of them are charged with felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Neither Daybell or Vallow has been charged with either child's murder. However, Woodcock said she's determined to bring justice to those responsible.