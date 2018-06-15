HAYDEN, Idaho-- The Idaho and Washington Civil Air Patrol are suspending their efforts in the search for 86-year-old Lyle Anderson on Friday morning.

According to family members, Anderson has been missing since Thursday, June 7.

“We have made the decision to suspend our search efforts for Mr. Lyle Anderson who is presumed to be missing in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest," said Civil Air Patrol Incident Commander Captain Randy McLain. "This was a tough decision to make, but I feel that unless new information is obtained, we have currently exhausted the likelihood of finding him through our efforts. I am saddened that we were not able to help this family.”

Spaning over multiple days, officials have searched miles of the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office believe that Anderson went for a drive with his dog. He owns a gray 2014 Jeep Patriot SUV with the Idaho license plate: K563230.

He is described as 5'9" and 210 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300.

