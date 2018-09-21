SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's officials said they are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash on foot after colliding with another vehicle and striking a pedestrian, causing serious and potentially fatal injuries.

With the aid of witnesses, investigators said they identified Andrew D. Clifton, 34, as a possible suspect and are trying to locate him.

Deputies said Clifton was driving a red 1997 Ford Explorer hit a Jeep Wrangler while driving at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Wilding and Market. The driver, headed south on Market, attempted to swerve but collided with the Jeep, causing it to spin.

The Explorer continued across Market, went off the roadway and through a fence into a parking lot. There the Explorer struck a male victim as well as a motorcycle parked near him, narrowly missing the driver who was talking to the victim.

Authorities said the victim sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. A passerby stopped to help and quickly applied pressure in an attempt to stop severe bleeding from the victim's leg, potentially saving the man's life. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in satisfactory condition earlier Friday.

Officials said Clifton fled the scene on foot after striking the victim. Deputies assisted by a Sheriff's Office K9 Unit conducted a search of the area but were unsuccessful in locating the driver. Traffic Collision Investigators arrived on scene to investigate.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call Corporal Jeff Welton at (509)477-3237.

