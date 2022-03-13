Heavy police activity on Nevada St. and Magnesium Rd.

Witnesses said one person was stabbed and taken to the hospital in an ambulance following the disturbance.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Heavy police activity has been reported by neighbors and nearby businesses in a parking lot off of Nevada St. and Magnesium Rd in North Spokane.

A neighbor said they believe a homeless man that frequents the area was involved, as he spent more than 20 minutes speaking with police officers before trying to walk away.

At that point, the neighbor said officers used a flash bomb and released their canine units to detain the man.

The surrounding streets were closed at the time of the incident but have since reopened.