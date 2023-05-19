Former ISP trooper pleads not guilty to murder of ex-wife

57-year-old Daniel Charles Howard is accused of murder and felony domestic battery in connection to the 2021 murder of his then-wife.

ATHOL, Idaho — The former Idaho State Police Trooper accused of murder and felony domestic battery in connection to the 2021 murder of his then-wife pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

The arraignment comes a month after 57-year-old Daniel Charles Howard turned himself in to the Kootenai County Jail on for the murder of 48-year-old Kendy Wilkins, his then-wife.

Howard resigned from ISP in 2014 after he was suspended amid investigations into his alleged criminal activity in Bonner and Kootenai counties, according to our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

In May 2014, Howard was charged with first-degree stalking, aggravated assault and malicious injury to property. Those charges stem from Howard's reaction to learning his wife had allegedly been having an affair with their Athol neighbor.

After Howard learned about the affair, he reportedly confronted the man at work. During the confrontation, court records state Howard accused the man of committing the "ultimate betrayal" and was "extremely agitated," according to the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Howard continued harassing his neighbor. The alleged harassment and property damage began shortly after the confrontation, with Howard accused of following his neighbor on multiple occasions in his patrol vehicle and stealing guns and mail.

The man eventually moved out of the Athol home and began living in Washington, "partially out of fear" of Howard and the harassment continuing.

