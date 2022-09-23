Fentanyl crisis in Oregon and Washington

"It's got to be more than just enforcement"

"This will continue to get worse and worse unless we as a community do something different"

That typical adolescent risk-taking and experimentation now carries higher stakes than ever, because of the rise of fentanyl . In 2019, no one age 0-17 had died from a fentanyl overdose. Just two years later, that number reached 12.

Kids experiment with drugs for a variety of reasons, ranging from curiosity to peer pressure to seeking coping mechanisms. According to the Centers for Disease Control , by 12th grade, about two-thirds of students have tried alcohol, half have tried marijuana and two in ten have tried prescription medication with a prescription. Sometimes that experimentation leads to addiction, sometimes it's only a phase. For Griffin, for Olivia and more and more other kids, it was deadly.

Only a day before, another student at his school, Olivia Coleman, also died from a fentanyl overdose .

"He thought he was getting an oxy. He might have vomited all night and woken up the next day. He didn't know he was getting poison," said Cohen.

On a Monday morning in March, Griffin was found dead in his bedroom. He had overdosed on fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more powerful than morphine. Police quickly found blue pills in his room, which had been manufactured to look like prescription oxycodone. That's what his mother, Kerry Cohen said Griffin thought it was when he took it.

Griffin Hoffman was a typical 16-year-old, doing his best in a world that hasn't been easy on kids in the past few years. He loved his friends. He had a heart for social justice. He struggled with anxiety during the Covid-19 pandemic. He was a tennis star at McDaniel High in northeast Portland. He went to the movies, he played video games. And he did something many teens do — he experimented at times with drugs.

"If it doesn't come from a doctor, if it doesn't come from a pharmacist, you've got to assume it's got fentanyl in it," said Strahm.

The pills are also rapidly changing form. While investigators say they're primarily finding the pale blue "M-30" pills, they've also found "rainbow fentanyl," which looks like small colorful pills or sidewalk chalk, along with pills manufactured to look like Xanax, Vicodin, Percocet, and other prescription medications.

"It can simply be a matter of, 'hey I've got some blues,' or, 'I've got some buttons, anyone want some?' And people are like, 'sure, I'll try it.' And they will deliver them to them. We used to have people that would do deals out on the street. Now, they will come and they will deliver it to your residence," said Kerin.

"It's making it very, very easy. Any kid that has a Snapchat account also has a drug dealer on the end of that line," Kerin said. Kids aren't usually buying in bulk, they're buying a small number of pills for their own personal use.

"You can manufacture pills that maybe look like a Xanax, and it's actually fentanyl," Clackamas County Public Health Officer Dr. Sarah Present told KGW in April , "And it costs five dollars or less."

Fentanyl is cheaper to manufacture and sell than other prescription drugs, and easier to transport because it's harder to detect — it doesn't have the strong smell that other drugs have.

In March, several agencies lead by the Department of Homeland Security seized 150,000 fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of suspected bulk fentanyl during a drug buy in an Oregon City parking lot. It was the largest single fentanyl seizure in Oregon history.

"This is almost everything we do right now," Sergeant Matt Ferguson with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office told KGW during a ride-along in May. "It's everywhere. It's everybody we contact. I have a couple of cases that are back-to-back cases we did this week. And in each case, it's fentanyl possession and stolen handguns."

"It's on two sides," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Kerin. "One is that there's an incredible supply that's being produced, largely cartels out of Mexico that are producing just mass amounts of these counterfeit pills that are laced with fentanyl. And so there's a huge supply of them out there. In turn, they're creating a demand here in the United States where people are now seeking them."

"It's planes, trains, automobiles. It's backpacks. It's mail. It's tractor trailers, you name it, somebody's trying it and somebody's being successful," said Cam Strahm, who recently retired as Oregon's assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration. "There seems to be a nearly unlimited supply of what's coming up into our region."

It's coming up the I-5 corridor from manufacturers in other countries, according to the DEA.

According to Oregon-Idaho HIDTA reports, in 2018, police seized 690 fentanyl pills. In 2019, that number rose to 102,600 pills. In 2020, police seized more than 734,035 pills. Locally, the Portland Police Bureau says they've already seized more fentanyl pills in 2022 (322,893) than in all of 2021 (303,209).

Illicit fentanyl is flooding the drug market in Oregon and Washington, along with other states across the country. The Drug Enforcement Administration says they've had a 1,891% increase in fentanyl seizures from 2019 to 2021, and that they seized half of 2021's total in the first three months of 2022 alone.

"We're just seeing the tip of the iceberg in terms of what's going to be happening."

Fentanyl addiction is a different beast, she said, like nothing health care providers have ever seen before.

"People are getting addicted much faster." And, Doctor Hilde said the withdrawal symptoms last much longer. "It's highly fat-soluble, so it actually stays in the body for a long time."

Fentanyl doesn't always kill and some people taking it are rapidly getting addicted. Dr. Hilde said providers are noticing that after only a few uses, the drug starts to re-work neural pathways in the brain.

According to the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, among all ages, deaths from fentanyl increased by 617%, from 71 in 2019 to 509 in 2021. In 2021, 66% of all overdose deaths were related to fentanyl, according to the CDC.

"It really is Russian roulette," said Dr. Ana Hilde, a children and adolescent psychiatrist who specializes in working with youth struggling with addiction and mental wellness. "These pills are not standardized. One can have a little bit of something, and another can lethal doses."

42% of pills tested for fentanyl by the DEA contained at least 2 mg of fentanyl, a potentially lethal dose.

Fentanyl has legitimate medical uses, typically for patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain following surgery. It's up to 100 times more potent than morphine , and produces effects similar to other opioids: euphoria, pain relief, sedation, nausea and vomiting. But in medical scenarios the drug is closely monitored because of the high potential for overdose. Only two milligrams of fentanyl — the size of a few grains of sand — can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage, according to the DEA.

We Need to Talk About It : "This will continue to get worse and worse unless we as a community do something different"

At the center of the fentanyl crisis are families like Griffin Hoffmann's, people whose lives will never be quite whole again after the loss of a child. But his mother, Kerry Cohen, said it's important to keep raising awareness of the danger of the drug, to try and prevent other tragedies.

"It remains important to me to keep my son alive this way," she said. "I know that his story can help others or create more awareness. But mostly for me, it's about keeping him alive."

Cohen said she and Griffin's father had open conversations with him about drug use — that she was open about her past drug use and that she knew that he had been experimenting with marijuana and prescription medication.

"I started having conversations with him when he was young, even pre-teen years. I always told him that he wouldn't be in trouble, I just wanted to have open discussions constantly."

But fentanyl wasn't on her radar. She didn't know at the time how prevalent it was. "I had said to him, don't ever take something if you don't know what it is. But he thought he knew what it was."

"These numbers tell me that there's an urgent need to reach out to our youth in our community and educate people," Dr. Ana Hilde said. "Because this will continue. It will continue to get worse and worse unless we as a community do something different."

When it comes to drugs, there are two populations among youth, Dr. Hilde said. The first are kids who are "drug naïve." They're experimenting with drugs, but they don't have a major problem with substance abuse or addiction, and may stumble onto fentanyl in the course of experimentation, the way Griffin did. The other camp is kids who are knowingly using fentanyl to get high, who are developing addictions to the drug.

"Every parent needs to be talking to their kids about this," said Dr. Hilde. "For a while, people were thinking opiates — oxys, Percocets — but any pill that isn't from the pharmacy likely has fentanyl in it. MDMA, ecstasy, Xanax, whatever it is, it likely has fentanyl in it."

Doctor Hilde said that the best way adults can approach talking to their kids about fentanyl is to take an inquisitive approach.

"Developmentally teenagers are supposed to be experimenting, they're supposed to be much more focused on their peers, family isn't as important. We think about them as being 'rebellious,'" she said. "So when you have a more dogmatic approach like, 'don't ever do this, you shouldn't be doing this, that's not good,' that's generally not very helpful. What I find is that youth will just dig in and be like, 'Well, I'm going to do it anyway.'"

Instead, she urges adults to sit down with kids and ask questions.

"Say, 'hey, I heard about fentanyl. Let's talk about it. Have you ever seen this? Any of your friends doing this? This is what I know about it, what do you know about it? Let's come together, let's share our knowledge,'" she said. Young people are capable of making very good decisions if they have the knowledge and information to do so, she added.

"Trust yourself. Trust yourself as a parent. Give them the information, knowing that you have to allow them to step out and live their lives."

Public health experts agree — the conversation is more effective when authority figures focus on listening to kids and offering facts, not judgement. Parents should focus on keeping kids safe, not on punishment.

It's important that kids know why fentanyl is so dangerous, and the consequences of an overdose. They should know what to look out for in pills, not to mix drugs, not to use drugs alone and how to recognize the signs of an overdose.

It's never too early to begin talking with them, and adults should encourage them to talk to their friends about it.

"This is an ongoing conversation. This is not a conversation you're going to have one time. You're going to keep on repeating it."

Offer facts, not judgement: