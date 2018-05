LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash.-- A fatal motorcycle crash occurred on Saturday on SR-21, seven miles south of Wilbur in Lincoln County.

Family members have been notified.

The roadway has been cleared, but officials warn drivers to take caution through the area.

Troopers on scene SR21 MP99, 7 miles S of Wilbur in Lincoln Co for serious injury motorcycle crash.



Roadway partially blocked. @WSDOT_East and Fire Dept on scene.



Use caution through the area. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) May 26, 2018

Not a good start to #MemorialDayWeekend.......



SR21 MP99 is now a fatal motorcycle crash.



Next of kin has been notified.



Troopers have cleared the scene. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) May 26, 2018

