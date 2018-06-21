SPOKANE, Wash.-- Spokane Fire officials said a commercial fire that started on Thursday morning at the 3800 block of E. Boone Avenue was a result of improperly discarded smoking materials.

Crews contained and extinguished the fire within 5 minutes of arriving at the scene.

Officials said there have been no injuries.

The Spokane Fire Department wants to remind the community about safety tips when smoking.

Make sure to completely put cigarettes out in an ashtray or a bucket with sand. Wide base ashtrays are safer because they do not tip over as easily.

Don't walk away form lit cigarettes; pour water on the cigarette buds to ensure they are off before discarding them.

Smoke outside. There are many items at home that may catch on fire.

Never smoke in bed.

Never smoke around medical oxygen.

Do not smoke after taking medications that cause drowsiness.

