SPOKANE, Wash.-- Spokane Fire officials said a commercial fire that started on Thursday morning at the 3800 block of E. Boone Avenue was a result of improperly discarded smoking materials.
Crews contained and extinguished the fire within 5 minutes of arriving at the scene.
Officials said there have been no injuries.
The Spokane Fire Department wants to remind the community about safety tips when smoking.
- Make sure to completely put cigarettes out in an ashtray or a bucket with sand. Wide base ashtrays are safer because they do not tip over as easily.
- Don't walk away form lit cigarettes; pour water on the cigarette buds to ensure they are off before discarding them.
- Smoke outside. There are many items at home that may catch on fire.
- Never smoke in bed.
- Never smoke around medical oxygen.
- Do not smoke after taking medications that cause drowsiness.
