Spokane Police Department officials are searching for information after a North Monroe Business District’s day-old community project was vandalized with graffiti last weekend.

The mural is located on North Monroe Street just north of West Cora Ave. Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward for anyone providing information leading to an arrest in these incidents. Persons with information should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or should submit the tip online.

Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward. Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is a civilian organization that promotes public safety by paying cash rewards for information that solves crimes. It is not affiliated with law enforcement. Full disclosure of reward requirements is available online.

