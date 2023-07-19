Crime rates rise in Washington state, Spokane County sheriff points to policy changes

One of the largest spikes occurred in property crime, which rose nearly 10 percent from the previous year.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Crime rates in Washington state saw an alarming increase, encompassing various crime categories, as reported by Washington's Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The numbers have left Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels unsurprised, pointing to policy changes as a key factor behind the surge in reported crimes.

One of the largest spikes occurred in property crime, which rose nearly 10 percent from the previous year. The category includes theft, robbery and car theft, among others. In 2022, Spokane County recorded 2,768 thefts and 917 stolen cars, compared to 669 car thefts in 2021.

Sheriff Nowels, while acknowledging the reported numbers, believes they might not reflect the entire reality. He stated, "That's just what's being reported. I know there are citizens who have expressed to me and other people that they're so frustrated with the lack of accountability that they don't call and report."

He attributed the rise in crime to two major policy changes.

Firstly, a reduction in the state's prison population has resulted in many repeat felons spending less than a year in jail, and some never make it to prison. Sheriff Nowels expressed concern over this development, saying, "We now have a jail where literally every time we book somebody in, somebody has to come out the other side. Full on, 14 percent of the people we book never see the inside of a jail cell. They're released before they ever spend a day in jail."

Secondly, the state legislature has lowered minimum sentences for many crimes, leading to increased leniency in sentencing. As a result, people with multiple repeat felonies are facing reduced consequences.

KREM 2 News reached out to Governor Jay Inslee's office for comment. The governor's press secretary asserted that the state's statutory penalties have never incentivized re-offending, pointing to a DOJ study that suggests recidivism is often caused by a lack of resources and other economic factors. The press secretary also noted that crime has increased nationally since the pandemic began, but the state is actively working to address the situation.

Sheriff Nowels emphasized the need for more jail space in Spokane County and an alternative to jail for substance use treatment. He stressed the importance of having a contingency plan in case individuals do not avail themselves of treatment options.

"We have to have something waiting in the wings. If they don't take advantage of it, that's worse than going to treatment. And we don't have that right now," said Sheriff Nowels.

