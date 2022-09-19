Silver Valley woman found guilty of embezzling over $3.6 million in wire fraud

Despite her protests, Trina Welch's embezzlement scheme cost the company millions in losses over seven years.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After seven years of wiring funding from her company to line her pockets, 49-year-old Trina Welch has been found guilty of wire fraud.

Welch was under the employment of Kasco of Idaho, LLC as a bookkeeper for the company's accounts. From at least 2013 to 2019, Welch would take funding from the company by issuing herself checks to obtain money and properties. She would then use the money to buy properties, vehicles and travel. The money was also used to fund things for her family and her friends.

The total amount of money over the 341 fraudulent checks she issued to herself from the company totaled about $3.6 million. In 2017 alone, she admitted to taking $930,000 just to pay for credit card debt.

Welch pleaded guilty to the charge of wire fraud and will serve 51 months in federal prison, as well as an additional 3 years once released where she will report to probation.

Welch will also pay back the losses of what she stole, including interest, from all the properties she bought for herself.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.