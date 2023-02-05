Convicted murderer arrested for assault in Spokane

In 2013, Avondre Graham pleaded guilty to the murder of Sharlotte McGill. He was also found guilty of robbing and attacking a woman on the Centennial trail.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A convicted murderer from Spokane was arrested in late January.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested convicted murderer Avondre Graham. According to public records, Graham was arrested for counts of harassment, assault, domestic violence and resisting arrest by police officers.

His bond is currently set at $120,000.

In early 2012, Graham murdered Sharlotte McGill. Several months later, he attacked and robbed a woman on the Centennial Trail. Police connected the two events to Graham after both victims gave police similar descriptions of their attackers.

Graham pleaded guilty to the murder of McGill in 2013. He was also found guilty of robbing and attacking the woman on the Centennial trail.

According to court documents, Graham admitted to killing McGill to investigators. Documents say Graham beat the victim with a large rock, then stabbed her three times in broad daylight.

Graham was sentenced to ten years in prison for the murder of McGill, and an additional 14 months for the assault of the woman on the Centennial Trail. He was 17 years old at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

