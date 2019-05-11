SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane County deputy who killed his wife in 1997 is back in Spokane for a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Tom DiBartolo is due in court to make a correction to the terms of his sentence. He was convicted of murdering his wife at a park on Spokane’s South Hill in 1997.

DiBartolo has served his 26-year sentence at a Rhode Island prison.

His sentencing allows for early release after 20 years on good behavior. Court documents said his current estimated release date is February 21, 2020.

Spokane County court documents show the state filed a motion on Oct. 30 to correct DiBartolo's judgment and sentence. According to the motion, the Washington Department of Corrections informed the state his judgment and sentence failed to address the required community placement.

The Sentencing Reform Act of 1981 requires courts to add 24 months of community placement and custody to the applicable offender's sentencing terms. This was never mentioned in DiBartolo's terms.

DiBartolo argues the court cannot correct that error and enforce it because of the error. He wants to be released without supervision in February.



If a judge approves the motion to correct DiBartolo's sentence to include community placement, he would still be released in February. He would then be subject to DOC supervision in Spokane where he was convicted.

