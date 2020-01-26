COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is asking for help finding Ruben Rodriguez, 49.

Rodriguez was last seen leaving his residence on Spokane Avenue on January 20th. He hasn't been in contact with friends and family in days, which is unusual for him, according to Coeur d'Alene police.

There is also concern for his well-being due to a medical issue, according to police.

Rodriguez is described as being 5’05”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing tennis shoes, black sweat pants, a black t-shirt and either a black jacket or a grey button up sweater with a dark blue jacket.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Rodriguez, please call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 and refer to report #20C03311.