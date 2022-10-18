Idaho coroner asked to resign by officials after being charged with sexual battery in Boise

James K. Roberts was charged with sexual battery in Boise. Officials then asked for his resignation.

BOISE, Idaho — The Bingham County coroner was arrested on Oct. 14 for misdemeanor sexual battery, and now county officials have called for his resignation.

James Roberts, 55, was served with a warrant on Oct. 14 for sexual battery. BPD spokesperson Haley Kramer told KTVB on Tuesday that the incident allegedly occurred on the 1400 block of Entertainment Avenue in Boise.

Boise Police said they took the report of sexual battery on June 22.

Officers completed an investigation, sent it to the prosecutor's office, and then later charged Roberts with sexual battery after a warrant for his arrest was sent to Oneida County, Kramer said.

Court documents show Roberts was released on his own recognizance and a no-contact order was issued on Monday.

Bingham County officials have all signed a letter, dated Oct. 17, calling for Roberts' resignation.

"Elected officials have a duty to serve Bingham County, when elected officials are facing criminal charges it places a burden on the county as a whole due to unwanted publicity and negativity. In order to best serve the residents of Bingham County, and to protect Bingham County from the negative backlash, the elected officials join together and request the resignation of the appointed Bingham County Coroner, James K. Roberts," the letter said. It was signed by eight county officials.

