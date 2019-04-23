SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert for a five-year-old boy who authorities believe was abducted after a stabbing in Spokane Valley.

Authorities say the suspect is 42-year-old Justin Robertson. He has brown hair and green eyes, weighs 205 pounds is approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

Authorities with the Washington State Patrol said Robertson broke into a home located at 12808 E. Blossey Avenue in Spokane Valley and stabbed his estranged wife multiple times. He then took their child, identified as five-year-old Ethan O. Robertson, and headed in an unknown direction.

Ethan Robertson weighs 30 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, WSP said. He was last seen wearing blue pajamas and an orange Nike T-shirt.

WSP said Robertson has access to weapons but it is unknown if he has any in his possession. They believe the child is in danger.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said Robertson is driving a red 2014 Subaru Legacy with the Washington license plate number APN2450.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call police. Do not attempt to contact the suspect.

This story will be updated.