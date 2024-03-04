Airway Heights man takes plea deal in child death case

Aleksander Kurmoyarov entered a plea agreement with the state. The agreement requires his full cooperation and testimony on the case.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Airway Heights suspect charged in the December 2022 death of his eight-year-old adopted daughter changed his plea to guilty Friday morning.

Aleksander Kurmoyarov entered a plea agreement with the state. The agreement requires his full cooperation and testimony on the case. It also amended his charges to second degree murder, second degree assault, and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. He pleaded guilty to all five counts.

The plea agreement takes life in prison off the table. Prosecutors instead recommend a nearly 23-year sentence. Kurmoyarov's sentencing is scheduled for April 3 next year.

In December last year, Kurmoyarov was arrested with his partner, Mandie Miller, for allegedly abusing their adopted daughter Meela. That abuse led to her death, according to police. Court documents show the couple then drove across the country carrying the girls' body in a U-Haul.

Court documents released after the couple's arrest in South Dakota detailed the couple's history of abusing their young daughter. According to those documents, Kurmoyarov and Miller consistently abused their daughter leading up to her death and never had contact with police or CPS.

Miller's trial is expected to begin March 4, 2024.

