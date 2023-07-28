5 people shot outside Rainier Beach Safeway

A weekly community outreach event was underway in the parking lot when someone fired "dozens and dozens" of rounds at the group.

SEATTLE — Five people were shot outside of a Rainier Beach Safeway on Friday night.

According to Harborview Medical Center Public Information Officer Susan Gregg, four people were taken to the hospital for care. Three of those people are expected to recover and one has life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. at the grocery store located at 9200 Rainier Avenue South.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said "dozens and dozens" of rounds were fired. All the victims are in their 20s.

Diaz said the shooting happened during a community outreach event, part of the Seattle Community Safety Initiative, that has been held in this parking lot every Friday night for nearly two years. The purpose of the event is to provide community members with a safe space as a deterrent to violence.

"They give out supplies, they give out free food, they play music," said Urban Family Executive Director Shantel Patu. "It keeps a festive and peaceful and safe environment and somebody just opened fire on the event."

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was at the scene and said, "too many guns are in the wrong places and in the wrong hands."

Police say they are searching for two suspects, but they do not have a description of them or the vehicle they were in.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting or if the victims were targeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

