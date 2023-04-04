Who Do You Love - Vote Now!

Sponsored:
Eligibility
Congratulations to our recent winners listed below! To share the love, these nonprofits are not eligible at this time to win "Who do you love?" contests. Please nominate another nonprofit that you love.
- Willow Center for Grieving
- Camp STIX
- Giving Back Pack Spokane
- North Spokane Dance Association
- Elevations Charity
- Heath's Haven Dog Rescue
- Mission Community Outreach Center
- Vytal Movement Dance Company
- Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
- Heroes Homestead.
- One More Time NW.
- Isaac's Bookshelf.
- ISAAC Foundation.
- River's Wish Animal Sanctuary.
- Art Salvage.
- Love 11.
- Newby-ginnings.
- Washington Basset Rescue.
- Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary.
- Embrace Washington.
- Spokane Guilds School (Joya).
- Union Gospel Mission.
- American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest
- Spokane Lilac Festival Association
- Sandpoint Area Seniors
- Kellen Cares
- Double J Dog Ranch
- Cheney High School Booster Club