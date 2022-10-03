The Kellen Cares Foundation winner of the KREM's 'Who do you love?' campaign

The Erickson family started the Kellen Cares Foundation after they lost their son Kellen to suicide in 2020. Now they provide sources to other families.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Kellen Cares Foundation is a nonprofit in Spokane helping young men and their families navigate mental health issues, and is this year's third place winner of KREM's "Who do you love?" non-profit campaign.

The Erickson family started the Kellens Cares Foundation after they lost their son Kellen to suicide in 2020.

The Kellen Cares Foundation helps provide a roadmap for parents navigating mental health issues with their young sons. It's an effort to end the silence that surrounds mental health issues and provide resources for families struggling.

The foundation hopes to serve a lot of people by providing resources and connections, and it is a very personal cause for Kellen's family.

Kellen was kind, and a kid that cared, Kellen's mother Kimber Erickson said.

"He was always the first one to notice like when his grandma got a haircut, he just was in tune to that kind of stuff," Kimber said.

Kimber said Kellen struggled with depressed before graduating from high school. Kellen was the kid who appeared to have it all, but in his late teens, his mental health struggle became severe.

His family sought counseling and fought for answers --anything that would suit their son.

Kellen kept much of his mental health challenges to himself, feeling like he was the only one going through those issues. He was the only person who knew what was going on inside his head.

Killen killed himself on January 23, 2020. He was only 19.

There is nothing that will take away the grief or massive daily pain that Kimber and her family feel, but following Kellen's death, Kimber knew they should do something to reach out.

With that goal in mind, the Erickson family created the Kellen Cares Foundation.

"We're aiming to have some sort of a road map for parents so they don't have to struggle looking for resources and finding ways to get help like we did," Kimber said. "When you're in the depths of that, it is the loneliest feeling to be a parent."

The Kellen's website is a place people can go, not to provide all the answers, but for a starting point and a connection to resources.

The foundation has a more personal impact on Kimber.

"With this foundation, I get to say his name every day, several times a day, it's right here all the time," Kimber said. "That doesn't go away but it is nice to have people tell me they have a memory of him, I love that."

Kimbers said boys are more likely to die by suicide than girls because they are more alone when it comes to suicidal thoughts in action.

"Boys are almost four times more likely to die by suicide than girls, not that girls don't attempt, but girls actually attempt more, but the boys succeed more often and they're just struggling in so many areas," Kimber said.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, suicide is one of the leading causes of death for young people ages 10 to 24.

The Kellen Cares Foundation is about saying Kellen's name and talking about the problems in teen suicide, specifically in boys who are dying.

People can visit the Kellen Cares Foundation website for more information and ways to help contribute to the nonprofit.

The STCU and KREM 2 awarded the Kellens Care Foundation $1,000

through the Who do you love? contest. The money will help the nonprofit to continue the work of helping teens and families who are in crisis.