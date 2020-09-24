Tom's Turkey Drive 2020

It will look a little different this year, but we are working to make it the best Tom’s Turkey Drive ever! We will be updating this page frequently so please check

DATE: November. Tom’s Turkey Drive isn’t just a weekend this year—we are celebrating the whole month of November.

Will we have Tom’s Turkey Drive? Yes. The need is greater than ever for food assistance. Tom’s Turkey Drive provides a full Thanksgiving meal but also lets the community know we care. So, we will continue to serve both those needs. The plan is to provide 11,000 Thanksgiving meals.

How do I get my business involved in donating? Thank you for asking! We could use your help. It’s easy. If you want to donate through/or with your business and be on-air just send an email to lpapetti@krem.com She will contact you and find out how we can safely showcase your business. Through pictures, video, Zoom, Teams and many other ways we can make sure you and your team can participate in Tom’s Turkey Drive.



How can I personally donate to Tom’s Turkey Drive? We are working out logistics but there will be several ways to give. We will be posting an easy on-line link to donate with the help of our partners at Numerica. We are also working with Rosauers to provide an easy on-line shopping donation experience. You will also be able to purchase a ‘meal’ bag for donation at all area Rosauers throughout the month of November during your regular shopping trips. We will likely have other opportunities so stay tuned. Also, if you want to send a picture of you and your family with a message for Tom—send to lpapetti@krem.com Tom will be happy to share stories throughout the month of November.

Will the meals look exactly the same? No. There will be some slight modifications to the Tom’s Turkey Drive meal. We will still have a turkey, potatoes, stuffing, rolls and milk. However, there will likely be some changes to the canned vegetables (due to a yam shortage). We are working on exact contents and will post them soon. We can say that our partners with Franz have agreed to provide stuffing and rolls for the bags. Thank you Franz! And our dairy friends with the Washington Dairy Farmers are providing milk yet again. Thanks to every dairy farmer in our region. Second Harvest is working with regional farms to provide apples and potatoes as well.

When does Tom’s Turkey Drive take place? Well, it’s a bit different this year. We consider all of NOVEMBER to be a celebration of Tom’s Turkey Drive. While we’ll have some special events (making announcements soon) we will be taking donations throughout the month. We want to provide a safe donation experience. Unfortunately, we won’t have volunteers inside the store (due to COVID 19 safety protocols) and we will limit any in-person giving. However, we’ll find ways for people to engage with the head turkey himself—Tom Sherry.