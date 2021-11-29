Nonprofit opening in downtown Spokane library gets $50K grant from Bank of America

The Transitions Leaf Kitchen and Café's location will be housed at the downtown Spokane Public Library and is expected to open in early 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane nonprofit Transitions received a $50,000 grant through Bank of America to support its Leaf Kitchen and Cafe's third location.

According to a press release from Transitions, the Transitions Leaf Kitchen and Café's location will be housed at the downtown Spokane Public Library and is expected to open in early 2022.

Funding from the grant will help Transitions' programs addressing poverty and homelessness in the region through their Leaf Kitchen and Café, which empowers low-income women to overcome barriers to employment through job training in the culinary arts.

Transitions also aims to reduce poverty through its programs, including transitional and supportive housing for women and children, job training and vocational counseling, trauma-informed childcare, and a downtown women’s drop-in center.

In addition to the grant, Transitions will receive virtual leadership training by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics including human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling, the press release says.

“Our defining goal at Transitions is to empower and equip our participants to find healing, stability and self-sufficiency,” Edie Rice-Sauer, Transitions executive director, said. “With support from Bank of America, we will be able to help more women make life-transforming changes from homelessness and crises toward independence and stability.”