Coeur d'Alene church food bank facing food supply shortages

Donations of nonperishable food and money can be dropped off at the Altar Church, located at 901 E. Best Ave. to help feed up families in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The food bank at the Altar Church usually has enough food on hand to feed up to 100 families.

Monday, its shelves were pretty much empty but for 1,500 boxes of macaroni and cheese, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

“We had to close early because of it,” said Stephanie Roberts, food bank manager. “Right now, we’re scraping by.”

She said food supplies have been gradually decreasing and that she believes it is due to the rising costs of everything due to record inflation.

"People are struggling," Roberts said.

Not only are fewer people donating, but more are seeking assistance to feed their families.

“Until now, we’ve been able to keep food on shelves, praise the Lord,” Roberts said.

The Community Action Partnership recently told The Press it is facing personnel and supply chain shortages, and other church food banks are struggling to keep up with demand, as well.

An example of how tough things are, the Altar food bank had not a single can of vegetables, usually a staple, on Monday.

The Altar Church food bank is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Donations of nonperishable food and money can be dropped off at the church, 901 E. Best Ave.