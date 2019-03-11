SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex near Farr and Appleway.

When they arrived they could see large flames coming from one of the buildings.

At least six apartments caught fire, forcing people to evacuate. A spokesperson say they believe the fire started on a 3rd floor balcony and spread throughout the building.

The red cross is helping families displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported, however, one dog died in the fire.

This is a developing story, as we learn more information, we'll update you.

RELATED: Denied 3 times: Injured East Olympia fire chief wins fight with state

RELATED: Fire crews take advantage of calmer California weather, but fight far from over