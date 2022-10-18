Spokane County board approves resolution directing ARP funds to affordable housing projects

Requests for proposals were received from numerous firms with multiple proposed areas of funding.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution directing $6,381,799 in ARP funds to affordable housing projects in the county.

According to a press release, requests for proposals (RFPs) were received from numerous firms with multiple proposed areas of funding. Those submitted proposals were then evaluated for solicitation, selection and allocation. The county said the proposal scored the highest on the matrix published with the RFP.

Those firms include:

Spokane County Fire District 10 for $1 million for entry-level volunteer first responder housing

Habitat for Humanity–Spokane for $1.7 million for housing with an emphasis on establishing home ownership.

Spokane Housing Authority for Hifumi-En Apartments for $1.5 million for supportive housing units.

Family Promise of Spokane for $181,799 for family supportive housing units

Volunteers of America Eastern WA and Northern ID for $2 million for youth and young adult supportive housing units.

“As Commissioners, we are providing “last gap” dollars for shovel ready projects," Spokane County Board Chair said in a statement. "These projects will create about 230 new affordable housing units in Spokane County over the next three years.”

“These are excellent projects that not only bridge gaps in housing for our community, but also provide a path to home ownership and a way for individuals to break the cycle of generational poverty," County Commissioner Al French said in a statement. "This investment by the County will continue to pay dividends for our citizens for many years to come.”

