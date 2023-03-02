Property taxes collected in Spokane County expected to grow by $48 million

Property taxes will be used to fund education, city and county government and fire districts.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Nearly $818 million is set to be collected in 2023 property taxes in Spokane County, an increase of $48 million.

Annual property tax statements are being mailed out to Spokane County residents and should arrive in mailboxes shortly. The county expects to receive approximately $48 million more in property taxes this year. That money will be used to fund education, city and county government and fire districts.

The county said the property tax increase can be attributed to increases approved by local governments, increases in property value and new construction and voter-approved measures. Several voter-approved measures took effect for 2023 property taxes, including an EMS levy passed in 2022.

“While the Treasurer does not assess your property value or set your tax rates, I believe it is part of our role to help taxpayers better understand where their tax dollars go,” said Michael Baumgartner, the Treasurer of Spokane County. “This year’s tax statement includes information on the top tax increases for 2023, how taxes are distributed, and assistance programs.”

The Spokane County Assessor's Office calculated the five largest property tax increases. These include:

Spokane Public Schools District #81

City of Spokane:

State Public School Levies 1 & 2

Central Valley School District

Spokane County Fire District #1

The first half of property tax payments are due by April 30, and the second half are due by Oct. 31. Property tax payments can be paid online at the Treasurer’s Office website, by mail or in person either during business hours or at one of three drop boxes located on the Spokane County Courthouse campus.

