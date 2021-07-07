Spokane County, city employees to picket over contract negotiations

Many employees have worked without a contract for over a year, the union hopes to raise awareness about the issue through the informational picketing event.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County and City employees are holding an informational picket on Friday to raise awareness and pressure officials about how many of them have been working without a contract for over a year.

The picket will be held on Friday, July 9 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Spokane County Courthouse.

According to a press release, members of the union will speak out about being asked to work for months, some more than a year, without a contract and will demand that both County and City officials bargain in good faith and in accordance with state law.

Chris Dugovich is the President and Executive Director of the Washington State Council of County and City Employees.

“The commitment of union workers to the people of Spokane has not changed, but now—during a pandemic—a handful of special interest politicians are breaking the law to try and harm workers. It’s not only illegal, it’s unethical,” Dugovich said.

The union has publicly criticized the actions of County Commissioners Josh Kerns and Al French, along with Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart, as leading the efforts to ignore longstanding laws governing collective bargaining.

Dugovich said all the employees want is a fair process.

“Public employees are committed to the recovery and success of the communities where they live—all of Spokane is in this together. We need the politicians to stop breaking the law and help us all move forward,” Dugovich said.

Dugovich said the union hopes to raise awareness through this informational picketing event and said they will continue to pressure officials to come to the bargaining table.